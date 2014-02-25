* FMC sees 2014 net profit of $1-1.05 bln
* Reuters poll avg for 2014 net profit was $1.19 bln
* Fresenius 2014 profit forecast misses expectations
* FMC shares down 6.7 pct, Fresenius drops 8.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 Fresenius Medical Care
, which makes kidney dialysis machines, forecast a
surprise fall in net profit for this year, in part due to
healthcare spending cuts in the United States.
Shares in the German company, which operates more than a
third of dialysis treatment centres in the United States,
dropped as much as 7 percent in early Tuesday trading, after it
also posted its first decline in annual net profit in 12 years.
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) makes about a third of its
revenue from Medicare, a U.S. government healthcare programme
for elderly and disabled people.
The U.S. federal agency that sets reimbursement rates for
Medicare said in November it would spread a 9.4 percent cut,
initially proposed to take effect in 2014, over the next three
to four years.
"Looking ahead we are faced with a challenging environment,
in particular with structural changes due to growing pressure on
reimbursement systems," FMC Chief Executive Rice Powell said.
FMC said it expected a 2014 net profit of between $1 billion
and $1.05 billion, compared with $1.11 billion last year and
analysts' average forecast of $1.19 billion in a Reuters poll.
FMC launched a cost-cutting programme last year to cope with
tougher conditions in the United States and said on Tuesday its
2014 outlook did not include potential savings of up to $60
million from that plan.
FMC's closest rival in the United States, DaVita, by
contrast, raised its 2014 operating profit outlook earlier this
month due to a slower rollout of new U.S. health insurance
exchanges, where individuals can buy health coverage with
income-based government subsidies.
"Although the guidance does not include potential pre-tax
cost savings... the outlook is clearly disappointing," DZ Bank
analyst Sven Kuerten said of FMC's profit forecast.
Equinet analyst Konrad Lieder kept his "buy" rating on FMC's
stock, saying the group still had attractive growth prospects
and on expectations it will publish details of its savings
programme at an investor day on April 3.
Rising living standards in emerging markets and ageing
populations in developed countries are increasing demand for
dialysis treatments.
Fresenius, the diversified healthcare group that
controls FMC, earlier reported a 12 percent rise in 2013
adjusted net profit to 1.05 billion euros ($1.44 billion), in
line with analyst estimates.
But it also forecast slower-than-expected 2014 profit growth
of 2-5 percent at constant currencies.
At 0905 GMT, its stock was down 8.1 percent at 109.35 euros,
at the bottom of Germany's blue-chip DAX index. FMC's
shares were down 6.7 percent at 49.3 euros.
($1 = 0.7285 euros)
