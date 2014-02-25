* FMC sees 2014 net profit of $1-1.05 bln

* Reuters poll avg for 2014 net profit was $1.19 bln

* Fresenius 2014 profit forecast misses expectations

* FMC shares down 6.7 pct, Fresenius drops 8.1 pct (Adds share prices, analyst comments, Fresenius outlook)

By Maria Sheahan

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 Fresenius Medical Care , which makes kidney dialysis machines, forecast a surprise fall in net profit for this year, in part due to healthcare spending cuts in the United States.

Shares in the German company, which operates more than a third of dialysis treatment centres in the United States, dropped as much as 7 percent in early Tuesday trading, after it also posted its first decline in annual net profit in 12 years.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) makes about a third of its revenue from Medicare, a U.S. government healthcare programme for elderly and disabled people.

The U.S. federal agency that sets reimbursement rates for Medicare said in November it would spread a 9.4 percent cut, initially proposed to take effect in 2014, over the next three to four years.

"Looking ahead we are faced with a challenging environment, in particular with structural changes due to growing pressure on reimbursement systems," FMC Chief Executive Rice Powell said.

FMC said it expected a 2014 net profit of between $1 billion and $1.05 billion, compared with $1.11 billion last year and analysts' average forecast of $1.19 billion in a Reuters poll.

FMC launched a cost-cutting programme last year to cope with tougher conditions in the United States and said on Tuesday its 2014 outlook did not include potential savings of up to $60 million from that plan.

FMC's closest rival in the United States, DaVita, by contrast, raised its 2014 operating profit outlook earlier this month due to a slower rollout of new U.S. health insurance exchanges, where individuals can buy health coverage with income-based government subsidies.

"Although the guidance does not include potential pre-tax cost savings... the outlook is clearly disappointing," DZ Bank analyst Sven Kuerten said of FMC's profit forecast.

Equinet analyst Konrad Lieder kept his "buy" rating on FMC's stock, saying the group still had attractive growth prospects and on expectations it will publish details of its savings programme at an investor day on April 3.

Rising living standards in emerging markets and ageing populations in developed countries are increasing demand for dialysis treatments.

Fresenius, the diversified healthcare group that controls FMC, earlier reported a 12 percent rise in 2013 adjusted net profit to 1.05 billion euros ($1.44 billion), in line with analyst estimates.

But it also forecast slower-than-expected 2014 profit growth of 2-5 percent at constant currencies.

At 0905 GMT, its stock was down 8.1 percent at 109.35 euros, at the bottom of Germany's blue-chip DAX index. FMC's shares were down 6.7 percent at 49.3 euros.

($1 = 0.7285 euros) (Editing by Mark Potter)