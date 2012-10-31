BRIEF-FDA removes import ban on several of Hisun Pharma's veterinary medicine ingredients
* Says FDA removes U.S. import ban on its raw materials for veterinary medicine
FRANKFURT Oct 31 Fresenius Medical Care , the dialysis specialist controlled by Fresenius SE , trimmed its 2012 outlook as a strong U.S. dollar weighed on its earnings outside the United States.
The company said on Wednesday it now sees its revenue and net profit as much as 2 percent below its original aim of about $14 billion and $1.14 billion, respectively. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged the Republican-controlled Congress to complete the job of dismantling Obamacare this summer and move on quickly to another big-ticket item on President Donald Trump's agenda: tax cuts.