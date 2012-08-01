FRANKFURT Aug 1 Fresenius Medical Care
, the dialysis specialist controlled by Fresenius SE
, reported its second-quarter net profit jumped 11
percent to $289 million, beating average expectations.
The world's largest operator of clinics and maker of
dialysis machines said on Wednesday revenue growth in both North
America and International was at a double digit percentage at
constant currencies despite a difficult global economic
environment.
Revenues rose 9 percent to $3.4 billion during the quarter,
FMC said and affirmed its full-year sales and earnings outlook
for net income of around $1.3 billion on revenue of around $14
billion.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expect net income of $277
million and revenues of $4.47 billion.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)