PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 31
FRANKFURT, April 30 First-quarter net income at Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest dialysis provider, dropped to a worse-than-expected $225 million, hurt by austerity measures in the United States, its most important market.
Analysts had on average expected $256 million in quarterly net income.
The company continues to target 2013 net income of between $1.1-$1.2 billion, it said on Tuesday.
