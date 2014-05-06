BRIEF-Bonterra Energy says credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 mln
* Bonterra Energy Corp - following its annual banking review in april 2017, credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 million.
FRANKFURT May 6 Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest dialysis provider, on Tuesday posted a worse-than-expected drop in quarterly earnings, hit by cuts to U.S. healthcare budgets.
First-quarter net income declined 9 percent to $205 million, less than the $225 million average analyst expection in a Reuters poll.
The company added it still expected 2014 net profit coming in between $1 billion and $1.05 billion this year, compared with $1.11 billion last year.
It reiterated its outlook for revenues to rise to around $15.2 billion in 2014. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
LIMA, April 19 Workers at miner Southern Copper in Peru completed their tenth day of an indefinite strike on Wednesday, though the company said it had not significantly impacted output.