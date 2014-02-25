BAD HOMBURG, Germany Feb 25 Fresenius Medical
Care expects annual savings from its cost-cutting
programme to increase in 2015 and 2016, Chief Executive Rice
Powell told journalists after the company published annual
results on Tuesday.
FMC, the world's largest dialysis provider, launched a
cost-cutting programme last year to cope with tougher conditions
in the United States.
FMC has so far published only few details of the programme
but said on Tuesday that it would close some clinics in the
United States this year as part of its efforts and save $60
million that are not accounted for in its 2014 outlook.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Edward Taylor)