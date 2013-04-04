FRANKFURT, April 4 Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest dialysis group, said it would buy back shares worth as much as 385 million euros ($494.65 million) over the next six months using cash and existing loans.

It also said on Thursday it plans to do away with its non-voting preference shares, accounting for about 1.3 percent of its total share capital, as part of a move to improve its capital structure.

It said a major preference shareholder holding about 77 percent of the outstanding preference shares, who it said was a European financial institution, has agreed to support the plans and to pay a conversion premium.

($1 = 0.7783 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)