WASHINGTON Oct 20 Houston-based technology solutions company FMC Technologies Inc will pay a $2.5 million penalty to settle charges that it overstated profits in one of its business segments, U.S. regulators said.

Two executives made the improper adjustments after being pressured to improve the financial performance of the company's energy infrastructure segment, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

FMC Technologies and the two executives consented to the SEC's order without admitting or denying the findings, the agency said. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)