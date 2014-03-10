CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on U.S. protectionism risk, lower oil prices
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
March 10 Chemical manufacturer FMC Corp said it would split into two companies, one comprising its minerals business and the other its agricultural solutions, health and nutrition business.
FMC said the split would be through a tax-free distribution of shares in the new companies to its shareholders.
The company said it expects to complete the separation in early 2015 and list each company on the New York Stock Exchange.
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 23 Saudi Arabia on Monday warned organisations in the kingdom to be on the alert for the Shamoon virus, which cripples computers by wiping their disks, as the labour ministry said it had been attacked and a chemicals firm reported a network disruption.