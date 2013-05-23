LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - German bad bank FMS-Wertmanagement is
set to become the latest agency to benefit from an explicit
guarantee from the German government, which analysts believe
will increase appetite for its bonds among international
investors.
FMS, the winding-up agency for the nationalised Hypo Real
Estate Group, is already Triple-A rated because of a loss
compensation obligation from Germany's Financial Market
Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin) - in effect a sovereign guarantee
one part removed.
But a law passed by the Bundestag on May 16 will convert
this loss absorption mechanism into an explicit guarantee.
"Overall, while practical differences are extremely limited
and do not matter for domestic investors, this could make a
significant difference for foreign investors," wrote Bernd Volk,
Deutsche Bank's head of covered bond and agency research in a
note on Thursday.
While the changes to the guarantee structure are minimal in
practice, the move was taken to be clearly in line with new
proposals on capital requirements, known as CRD IV.
FMS bonds are already 0% risk weighted. However, the loss
absorption mechanism from which FMS benefits, known in German as
Haftungsinstrument, is not well understood outside Germany.
These changes, which are expected to come into force from
January 1 2014, offer more clarity to international investors.
FMS, which has an extensive euro curve, broke into the
dollar market late last year, diversifying its investor base and
benefiting from the attractive cross currency arbitrage.
It issued its second Global dollar bond in March 2013, a
USD2bn 0.625% three-year benchmark that priced at mid-swaps plus
8bp via Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
The bond closed at mid-swaps plus 4.5bp the day before the
law was passed by the Bundestag. It has since rallied to just
inside swaps plus 2bp on the bid, according to Reuters data.
FMS is not the only agency set to benefit from recent
changes to its guarantee structure.
Late last year, a draft law was passed to upgrade
agribusiness agency Rentenbank's maintenance obligation to an
explicit guarantee.
This has allowed it to close the spread at which its bonds
trade over explicitly-backed German development bank KfW.
KfW is the richest sub-sovereign borrower in capital
markets, outside of the US agencies and supranational entities
such as the World Bank.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)