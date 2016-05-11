LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Former senior UBS banker Mark Yallop has been appointed to head a new board to improve standards of conduct and practice for the fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) industry.

The FICC Markets Standards Board (FMSB) was set up last July following the UK's Fair and Effective Markets Review, following the series of wholesale market scandals, including manipulation of benchmark interest rates and foreign exchange markets.

The London-based FMSB has 36 members spanning investment banks, asset managers, exchanges, custodians and users of the market such as corporates. It said it is addressing a range of issues in wholesale markets, including the new issue process in fixed income markets and closing price orders.

Yallop will start as chairman in July. The FMSB is currently being led by Elizabeth Corley, vice-chair of Allianz Global Investors, who was appointed on an interim basis.

Yallop has been an external member of the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority board since 2014. Before that he was UK chief executive officer for UBS in 2013-14, spent six years as chief operating officer of ICAP plc and held senior positions at Deutsche Bank.

"The FMSB has a critical role to play in improving standards in wholesale markets and is a real opportunity for industry to show leadership in making markets fair and effective. I am very pleased that Mark Yallop has agreed to take on this challenging role," said Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England and chair of the PRA board.

Yallop said in a statement: "This is a unique opportunity to achieve change by bringing together industry practitioners and users of the markets in one body."

The FMSB is an independent body set up by market practitioners, which said it wants to bring transparency to grey areas in the international FICC markets, documenting existing practice and agreeing standards to improve conduct in international markets.

The UK's Fair and Effective Markets Review, which was conducted by HM Treasury, the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority, was launched to try to reinforce confidence in the wholesale FICC markets after the serious misconduct scandals of recent years. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Sudip Roy)