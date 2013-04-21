FRANKFURT, April 21 Germany is considering
directly financing part of bad bank FMS Wertmanagement (FMSW)
in a move which could save the government millions of
euros, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
"Despite having the same rating, Germany's Financial Agency
refinances itself for a few basis points lower than FMSW, and
deliberations are ongoing on partly funding FMSW through the
Financial Agency," the source said, adding a decision was
unlikely before national elections in September.
FMSW handles assets that belonged to failed real estate
lender Hypo Real Estate and currently funds itself independently
on capital and money markets.
Government-owned and AAA rated, it is a big player on bond
markets with 138 billion euros ($181 billion) in outstanding
bonds, just slightly less than Germany's second biggest lender
Commerzbank, which has 154 billion euros in outstanding bonds.
Money drawn from the Financial Agency would be restricted to
euro-denominated capital markets transactions, the source said,
adding FMSW would continue to refinance itself in foreign
currencies and in short-term debt through money-market
transactions.
Therefore, of the 160 billion euros of assets (as of
end-2011) which need to be refinanced, about a quarter could in
principle be funded directly by the Financial Agency, the source
said.
FMSW posted a profit of 37 million euros last year after a
loss of 9.97 billion euros in 2011, the source said, confirming
a report in German weekly Der Spiegel.
