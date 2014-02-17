FRANKFURT Feb 17 Germany's FMS Wertmanagement
, the bad bank of nationalised lender Hypo Real Estate
, said it would start the sale of its services
business in the second quarter of this year.
According to an advance notice published on its website, FMS
will shortly launch a tender for the privatisation of FMS
Wertmanagement Service GmbH, which is tasked with winding down
FMS's assets.
The privatisation of the unit also comes as a sign that
Germany has decided against combining it with the business that
manages the assets of ceased lender WestLB
as was once considered, a person familiar with the matter said.
FMS Wertmanagement Service, which employs 400 staff, has
long-term contracts to manage the former Hypo Real Estate assets
including loans, securities and derivatives with a face value of
137 billion euros ($188 billion) as of end-2012.
Some 49 percent of the portfolio are loans to public
entities, while 27 percent are structured products such as
asset-backed securities or collateralised debt obligations.
Commercial real estate loans and infrastructure-related loans
account for 12 percent, each.
Germany nationalised ailing Hypo Real Estate in 2009 after
it injected 10 billion euros of capital and provided 145 billion
euros in liquidity guarantees.
As part of the bailout terms agreed with the EU, Hypo Real
Estate is currently divesting its public finance specialist
Depfa and has already attracted binding offers from several
private equity groups and hedge funds, according to people
familiar with the transaction.
($1 = 0.7307 euros)
