MOVES-Laurencin to join Nomura as head secondary loan trader
LONDON, April 25 Tristan Laurencin is set to join Nomura as head secondary loan trader, banking sources said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, June 5 FMS Wertmanagement, the bad bank winding down assets from nationalised German lender Hypo Real Estate, has sold a $1.2 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio, it said on Thursday.
FMS said in a statement it made the sale to take advantage of strong liquidity and heightened investor interest in the United States, adding that the portfolio consisted mostly of performing loans.
FMS did not name the buyer or give financial details of the transaction but said the sale had cut its remaining U.S. real estate position to $800 million. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
RYBINSK, Russia, April 25 Russian authorities understand the concerns of export-focused companies about the rouble's recent appreciation and are looking into possible ways to address the situation, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.