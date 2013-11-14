SINGAPORE Nov 15 Singapore beverage and
property conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd said
investors in some of its notes voted against amending the terms
of the debt, which would complicate the company's plan to spin
off its core property unit.
Holders of notes 5.5 percent 2016 and 6.0 percent 2019 voted
against the company's proposal to amend terms, after F&N
launched a consent solicitation exercise for S$808.25 million
($647.48 million) of outstanding Singapore dollar bonds to avoid
triggering an event of default from the listing of Frasers
Centrepoint, the property unit, and to pay down the debt ahead
of maturity.
Bondholders of three other series of debt supported the
plan, the company said.
F&N said it would consider its options in light of the
voting results and make an announcement at an appropriate time.
The outstanding bonds were S$150 million 3.62 percent due
2015, S$108.25 million 5.50 percent due 2016, S$200 million 6
percent due 2019, S$50 million 2.45 percent due 2015, S$220m
2.48 percent due 2016 and S$80m 3.15 percent due 2018.
($1 = 1.2483 Singapore dollars)
