TOKYO Oct 15 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co is considering all possible options for its holdings in Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N), President Senji Miyake said at a briefing on Monday.

F&N's board said last week a $7.2 billion tender offer by companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi to buy out the drinks and property group was "not compelling but fair".

However, F&N directors who are shareholders do not intend to accept the offer unless it becomes unconditional by the Thais obtaining acceptances that bring their stake to more than 50 percent, a circular issued at the time said.

The Charoen-linked companies collectively own 33.5 percent of F&N.

Kirin, the second-biggest stakeholder in F&N behind the Thai group, with nearly 15 percent, is considering several options, including selling its stake, sources say. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)