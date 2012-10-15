TOKYO Oct 15 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co
is considering all possible options for its holdings in
Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N),
President Senji Miyake said at a briefing on Monday.
F&N's board said last week a $7.2 billion tender offer by
companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
to buy out the drinks and property group was "not compelling but
fair".
However, F&N directors who are shareholders do not intend to
accept the offer unless it becomes unconditional by the Thais
obtaining acceptances that bring their stake to more than 50
percent, a circular issued at the time said.
The Charoen-linked companies collectively own 33.5 percent
of F&N.
Kirin, the second-biggest stakeholder in F&N behind the Thai
group, with nearly 15 percent, is considering several options,
including selling its stake, sources say.
