SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 18 Companies linked to a Thai billionaire have agreed to pay S$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) to buy stakes in a conglomerate and affiliated brewery from Singapore's No. 2 bank, OCBC, putting pressure on Dutch brewer Heineken to make a counterbid.

Thai Beverage pcl, controlled by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said in a statement that it has agreed to buy a 22 percent stake in conglomerate Fraser and Neave (F&N) from Oversea-Chinese Banking Group, its insurance unit and the Lee family, which is the banking group's biggest shareholder.

Fraser and Neave owns 40 percent of Asia Pacific Breweries , one of the region's largest brewers and maker of the popular Tiger beer. Heineken owns 42 percent of APB, a stake it highly values thanks to fast growing beer sales across Asia Pacific.

The Thai Beverage offer may also prompt Japan's Kirin Holdings to make a move, as it owns a 14.7 percent stake in F&N.

"We believe a three-way tussle with Kirin and Heineken...could emerge," CIMB analyst Donald Chua said in a research note early on Wednesday, after Thai Beverage said only that it was in talks over the F&N stakes. "Central to this theme is APB, a company we believe all three parties would want to control."

After disclosing details of the offer late on Wednesday, the Thai group said the deal gives it exposure to high growth Southeast Asian markets, as F&N is the largest beverage company in Singapore and Malaysia and has presence in over 30 countries.

"The proposed investment is a logical step to fulfilling the company's vision to be a leading global beverage producer and distributor," ThaiBev said.

SON-IN-LAW

As part of the deal, a company controlled by Charoen's son-in-law has agreed to buy an 8.5 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries. The combined deal for the stakes is worth around $3 billion.

The transaction has put the scope on Charoen's son, however, as the deal is seen as a chance him to make his mark with a major deal.

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, the third of the billionaire's five children, was named president and chief executive of Thailand's top beer and spirits group in 2008.

OCBC Group said it would make a post-tax gain of about S$1.15 billion from the deal. The buyers are paying S$8.88 a share for F&N shares and S$45 a share for APB, a premium of 11.6 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

While Kirin has remained quiet since word of the Thai bid emerged on Tuesday, Charoen's surprise offer has jolted Heineken, prompting it to express concern over what it called a "sudden development." (To read a Breakingviews column on Heineken's options, click on )

"We are seeking all necessary assurances and will take any appropriate action in order to safeguard our interests," Heineken said in a statement.

Charoen is Thailand's second-richest man, with a net worth of $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. H e took ThaiBev, Thailand's largest brewer and distiller, public in Singapore in 2006. He has bet heavily on real estate and his privately held TCC Land owns Bangkok tech mall Pantip Plaza. Charoen also owns hotel chains in Manhattan and Australia, and residential and commercial buildings in Singapore and Thailand. (To read more about Charoen, click on ).

Heineken, which is diluting its reliance on tough Western Europe beer markets, earns half its profits from emerging markets. Tiger Beer is sold in more than 60 countries.

Goh Han Peng, an analyst at OSK DMG, said in a note that the Thai Beverage offer comes amid a wave of industry consolidation. Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, recently paid $20.1 billion to take over Mexico's Grupo Modelo.

APB is the largest brewery in the Asia-Pacific, with operations in 14 countries including Indonesia and Vietnam.

"We believe Heineken will actively explore its options to safeguard its interest in APB, including possible counter-offers for the stakes in F&N and APB," Goh said in the note.

Heineken has signaled an interest in making a move before, with its chief executive saying in a newspaper interview last year that Kirin's holding in F&N had given him an "uncomfortable feeling".

Some analysts said the Thai bid could lead to a break-up of F&N because its diverse businesses are valued more individually than as a group.

F&N earned 59 percent of its 2011 revenue from its food and beverage business and 34 percent from property. It is among the bigger players in Singapore's property development market and has interests in publishing, printing and other businesses.

Heineken has done a split-up purchase before with its joint acquisition in 2008 of Scottish & Newcastle with Carlsberg .

For any buyer, ownership of the OCBC stakes would bring in marquee beer brands such as Tiger Beer, Anchor and Bintang and a high market share in the fast-growing Southeast Asia region. ($1 = 1.2648 Singapore dollars) (Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Michael Flaherty)