SINGAPORE Aug 10 Shares of Singapore
conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N), which
controls 40 percent of Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries
(APB), jumped as much as 2 percent on Friday after a
block trade stoked speculation of a takeover battle.
Traders said a block of 18.8 million F&N shares, or about
1.3 percent of the firm's issued shares, changed hands at S$8.60
apiece early in the session, prompting speculation Thai Beverage
had raised its stake in the Singapore firm.
By 0220 GMT, F&N had risen to S$8.65 with 21 million shares
traded. The stock had earlier hit a record high of S$8.66, up 2
percent from the previous close.
Shares of ThaiBev were up 1.5 percent at S$0.335.
"ThaiBev may have bought a chunk of shares from some other
party so they'll have more say in the decisions," said a
Singapore trader.
Heineken's resolve to buy out Asia Pacific Breweries is
being tested as the fight for a bigger slice of one of the
world's fastest-growing beer markets intensifies.
ThaiBev, whose main shareholder is Thailand's second-richest
man Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, is set to become F&N's largest
shareholder with about 24 percent of the shares. An investment
vehicle controlled by Charoen's son-in-law has offered to buy
F&N's direct 7.3 percent stake in APB.
F&N and Asia Pacific Breweries are expected to report fiscal
third-quarter earnings later on Friday after the stock market
closes.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)