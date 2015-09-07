* Fnac to open 2 franchised stores in Ivory Coast
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Sept 7 French books and electronics
retailer Fnac plans to open its first two stores in
Abidjan, Ivory Coast in the coming months to exploit growing
consumer demand in sub-Saharan Africa.
Rising incomes and an underdeveloped retail sector have made
Africa an important new destination for retailers and consumer
goods companies looking to expand. French companies Carrefour
, Casino, Danone and Pernod Ricard
have all boosted investments in the region.
Fnac is teaming up with local retailer Prosuma Group to open
the two franchised stores between December and February which
will sell books, CDs, DVDs, ticket for events and IT and
telephony products.
"Fnac wishes to expand into Africa....Entering this new
continent through a foothold in a strong growth potential region
will open up new growth opportunities for our group," said
Alexandre Bompard, Fnac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy,
has enjoyed some of the continent's highest growth rates over
the past three years.
Investors have taken notice but analysts believe many are
waiting to see if a presidential election in October passes off
peacefully before making a move.
Fnac, which is already present in Casablanca, Morocco, and
in Doha, Qatar, through franchises, is following in the
footsteps of Casino and Carrefour, who have chosen to expand in
Africa via franchises deals with local players to which they
brings retailing skills while keeping investment to a minimum.
Fnac, with 2014 sales of 3.9 billion euros ($4.35 billion),
has a network of 189 stores worldwide, including 115 in France.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Keith Weir)