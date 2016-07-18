PARIS, July 18 France's competition authority on
Monday approved plans by French music and book chain Fnac
to take over consumer electronics retailer Darty
.
The regulatory decision means that the two companies will
create France's largest electrical goods retailer with combined
sales of nearly 8 billion euros ($8.84 billion), allowing it to
better compete with online retail giants such as Amazon
.
As part of its approval, the French competition authority
required the combined unit to get rid of some six stores.
The authority said earlier this month it would take account
of online sales when analyzing the deal, which was bound to
lower Fnac and Darty's share of the physical store market in
France.
Fnac made a final offer for Darty of 170 pence a share in
April, valuing it at about 900 million pounds, and putting an
end to a long-running bidding war with South Africa's Steinhoff
. It held or had received valid acceptances for 91.89
percent of Darty's share capital at the first closing date of
the offer on July 15.
($1 = 0.9054 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)