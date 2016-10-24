SEOUL Oct 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is in talks to acquire French audio equipment maker Focal for up to 300 billion won ($265.44 million), South Korea's Financial News newspaper reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

The paper cited an unnamed Samsung source as saying the talks are in final stages and that the Korean firm aims to complete the deal by the year-end.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report, and Focal could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 1,130.1900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)