Buying overseas, Chinese conglomerates leverage offshore assets for financing
* Some firms say curbs give them edge over more domestic rivals
Dec 29 Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for its share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JX5WAM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Some firms say curbs give them edge over more domestic rivals
* Complete Pharma Holdings II LLC reports 16.2 percent passive stake in PTC Therapeutics Inc as on April 20, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oBDGlC) Further company coverage: