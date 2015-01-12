NEW YORK Jan 12 Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management, an independent registered investment adviser firm in Focus Financial Partners' network, said Monday it hired a broker who managed nearly $200 million in assets at her previous firm.

Nina Mitchell joined Bridgewater in Bethesda, Maryland, on Jan. 2 from the smaller independent advisory firm in Bethesda, MTX Wealth Management, which she founded.

In a statement from Bridgewater, Mitchell said she joined the firm and Focus' network to gain access to a broader financial platform and more business support than she had at MTX.

Founded in 2006, Focus has grown by acquiring independent advisory firms. Network firms use Focus' technology, succession planning and acquisition support.