NEW YORK Jan 12 Bridgewater Wealth & Financial
Management, an independent registered investment adviser firm in
Focus Financial Partners' network, said Monday it hired a broker
who managed nearly $200 million in assets at her previous firm.
Nina Mitchell joined Bridgewater in Bethesda, Maryland, on
Jan. 2 from the smaller independent advisory firm in Bethesda,
MTX Wealth Management, which she founded.
In a statement from Bridgewater, Mitchell said she joined
the firm and Focus' network to gain access to a broader
financial platform and more business support than she had at
MTX.
Founded in 2006, Focus has grown by acquiring independent
advisory firms. Network firms use Focus' technology, succession
planning and acquisition support.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)