NEW YORK Nov 11 Focus Financial Partners LLC,
which has grown by acquiring independent registered investment
advisers (RIA) and teams across the United States, said on
Monday it landed one of the largest independent RIA groups in
the Chicago area.
The group, Strategic Wealth Partners, founded by David
Copeland and Neal Price, has more than $1.4 billion in client
assets. Price said that while the firm has grown steadily since
its founding in 2008, they decided to join Focus Financial
because it can help Strategic Wealth grow more by acquiring
smaller firms.
Focus provides technology, succession planning and
acquisition support to independent adviser teams that join as
partner firms.
"Our industry is highly fragmented nationwide and especially
here in the Chicago market," Price said. "We believe that with
Focus as our partner we can become an acquirer of some of those
firms over time."
Strategic Wealth officially launched its partnership with
Focus on Nov. 1. Since then, Price said, they have had
discussions with four wealth management firms that they are
interested in acquiring.
In the last few months, six RIAs supported by Focus have
acquired firms that managed a combined total of around $1
billion in client assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)