NEW YORK Oct 24 Focus Financial Partners LLC, which has grown by acquiring independent registered investment advisers and teams across the United States, said on Friday that six of its RIAs made acquisitions of their own in recent months adding more than $1 billion in client assets.

Among the largest were acquisitions made by St. Louis-based Buckingham Asset Management and Boston-based The Colony Group.

Buckingham Asset Management acquired Hufford Financial in Indianapolis, adding Hufford's $400 million in assets under management to the more than $24 billion in client assets Buckingham manages with BAM Advisor Services.

The Colony Group acquired the local Boston RIA Long Wharf Investors, which had $200 million in assets under management, raising The Colony Group's total assets under management to roughly $3.7 billion.

Other Focus-affiliated independent advisory groups such as IFM Capital Advisers, GW & Wade, HoyleCohen and Beirne Wealth Consulting also acquired practices.

In 2014, New York-based Focus Financial Partners has helped its RIAs bring in almost $2 billion in client assets through mergers and acquisitions. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts. Editing by Andre Grenon)