NEW YORK Oct 24 Focus Financial Partners LLC,
which has grown by acquiring independent registered investment
advisers and teams across the United States, said on Friday that
six of its RIAs made acquisitions of their own in recent months
adding more than $1 billion in client assets.
Among the largest were acquisitions made by St. Louis-based
Buckingham Asset Management and Boston-based The Colony Group.
Buckingham Asset Management acquired Hufford Financial in
Indianapolis, adding Hufford's $400 million in assets under
management to the more than $24 billion in client assets
Buckingham manages with BAM Advisor Services.
The Colony Group acquired the local Boston RIA Long Wharf
Investors, which had $200 million in assets under management,
raising The Colony Group's total assets under management to
roughly $3.7 billion.
Other Focus-affiliated independent advisory groups such as
IFM Capital Advisers, GW & Wade, HoyleCohen and Beirne Wealth
Consulting also acquired practices.
In 2014, New York-based Focus Financial Partners has helped
its RIAs bring in almost $2 billion in client assets through
mergers and acquisitions.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts. Editing by Andre Grenon)