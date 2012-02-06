Feb 6 After more than four decades working
as a broker at Merrill Lynch, veteran adviser John Beirne has
left the brokerage, now owned by Bank of America Corp,
to start his own practice in partnership with Focus Financial.
Beirne, who managed more than $2 billion in client assets
with his team at Merrill, is the latest addition to the
six-year-old Focus, a firm that has grown over the years by
acquiring independent adviser teams across the United States.
"It wasn't an easy thing because I had been at the same desk
for 45 years," Beirne told Reuters in an interview on Monday. He
said he decided to go independent after his old firm placed
limits on his ability to open up new public pension funds last
April.
Beirne said he and his son, John-Oliver Beirne, along with
advisers Jim Betzig and Eric Passeri had a strong presence in
municipal pension funds and estimated about 60 percent of his
revenue stream came from those funds.
The four advisers together decided to form Milford,
Connecticut-based Beirne Wealth Consulting, which they opened in
late January.
"We chose to be independent, but we didn't want to be
alone," Beirne said. "In this niche, we found that Focus is
somebody that could do some of the things for us that we didn't
want to do ... We didn't want to specialize in business. We are
investment people."
FOCUS EXPANDS
Focus works with newly independent advisers to provide
services like business start-up support and legal advice. The
adviser teams then choose their own third-party custodian for
their clients' securities.
Beirne and his team chose Fidelity Investments as their
primary custodian.
"There's a lot going on right now, where advisers are being
attracted away from big firms," said Danny Sarch, a New
Jersey-based financial services recruiter with Leitner Sarch
Consultants. "It's the golden age for these guys."
Sarch said a team of Beirne's size ranked at the "very top
percentile" of financial advisers working in the industry.
Focus, which had $3 billion under management in 2006, added
eight firms or teams with about $8 billion in assets last year,
either by acquiring firms directly or by folding broker teams
into existing practices. Focus now has more than $45 billion in
assets under management.
The firm said last week it had obtained a bank credit line
to fund more takeovers and hires. The $220 million revolving
credit line, which can eventually grow to $320 million, expands
a previous line of $155 million. Focus said the additional money
would go toward recruiting advisers, technology and other
business development.