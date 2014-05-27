BRIEF-Parke Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.38
* Qtrly net interest income $9.3 million versus. $8.8 million Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2opdS70) Further company coverage:
May 27 Focus Financial Partners LLC said its Rochester, New York-based partner firm, LVW Advisors, hired two veteran advisers from Wells Fargo Advisors to launch a wealth management service for affluent families.
Joseph Zappia and Ted Garofola, who managed about $400 million in client assets at Wells Fargo, have nearly 50 years of combined experience in serving private clients.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman confirmed the departures. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Qtrly net interest income $9.3 million versus. $8.8 million Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2opdS70) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.