SHANGHAI Nov 22 Focus Media Holding Ltd's chief executive said on Tuesday that short-sellers spreading rumours should be legally punished and the firm will be vindicated by its good fourth-quarter results.

Focus Media shares plunged as much as 66 percent on Monday, after short-selling firm Muddy Waters accused the company of "significant overstatement of the number of screens in its LCD network," among other charges.

"This kind of joint short-selling funds who spread rumours everywhere, why has no one sued them? They should be legally punished," said Jason Jiang, Focus's chief executive on his verified Sina Corp Weibo account. (here)

"Everyone please be assured, Focus Media is confident about hitting its fourth-quarter target...Rumours cannot change fact," Jiang said. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)