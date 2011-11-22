* Says allegations concern matters long disclosed in reports
* Co to engage 3rd party firm to audit LCD networks
* Shares up 4 percent in premarket trade
Nov 22 Chinese digital advertising firm
Focus Media Holding Ltd denied allegations by Muddy
Waters that it overstated its assets and overpaid for
acquisitions, saying the short seller was misrepresenting
information.
On Monday, Muddy Waters said Focus Media had inflated the
number of its LCD advertising display screens, sending the
company's shares down 40 percent and wiping about $1.3 billion
of its market value.
"The company maintains that the allegations set forth in the
Muddy Waters report concern matters which have long been
disclosed in Focus Media's historical annual reports and press
releases, misrepresent the information they present," Focus
Media said in a statement.
Shanghai-based Focus Media -- which operates advertising
screens in offices and apartments, elevators and supermarkets
across China -- said the report on the company's LCD screens did
not take into account digital screens and LCD picture frame
devices.
Focus Media also said it would recommend the audit committee
to engage a third-party survey firm to conduct an independent
accounting of its LCD screens, poster frame and in-store
networks to confirm its claims.
American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Focus Media were up 4
percent in pre-market trade on Tuesday. They closed at $15.43 on
Monday on Nasdaq.
