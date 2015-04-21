HONG KONG, April 21 Focus Media Holding Ltd, a
Chinese display advertising company backed by Carlyle Group LP
and other private equity firms, has sealed a $1.4 billion
loan from a group of three banks to refinance existing debt
ahead of a planned listing in Shanghai, Basis Point reported on
Monday, citing sources familiar with the plans.
Focus Media, which delisted from the Nasdaq in 2013 after
being targeted by shortseller Muddy Waters, plans to debut in
Shanghai within a year, with the expected listing size larger
than the $1.4 billion loan, added Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
The company borrowed the funds from China Minsheng Banking
Corp, DBS Bank and China Merchants Bank, Basis Point said.
Carlyle, FountainVest Partners, CITIC Capital Partners,
China Everbright and Fosun International Ltd acquired
Focus Media in May 2013 for $3.8 billion, in what was China's
biggest-ever leveraged buyout at the time.
Focus Media didn't immediately respond to a Reuters email
request for comment on the loan and IPO plans.
(Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti of IFR/Basis Point; Writing
by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)