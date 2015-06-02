HONG KONG, June 2 China's Jiangsu Hongda New
Material Co Ltd will acquire Chinese display
advertising company Focus Media for 45.7 billion yuan ($7.37
billion) via an asset swap, cash and share issue deal, paving
the way for Focus Media's backdoor listing in China.
Hongda New Material plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan in a
share private placement to fund the acquired company, whose
Chinese name is Focus Media Technology (Shanghai), Hongda said
in a Chinese-language document on the Shenzhen stock exchange on
Tuesday.
The plan is pending approval from the China Securities
Regulatory Commission.
Focus Media Holding Ltd, which delisted from Nasdaq in 2013
after being targeted by shortseller Muddy Waters, was originally
Focus Media Technology (Shanghai)'s parent, according to
Hongda's statement. It was not immediately clear what their
current relationship is.
In May 2013, Carlyle, FountainVest Partners, CITIC Capital
Partners, China Everbright and Fosun International Ltd
acquired Focus Media Holding Ltd for $3.8 billion, in what was
China's biggest-ever leveraged buyout at the time.
Trading in Hongda's Shenzhen-listed shares remain suspended
after being halted in December 2014.
($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lee Chyen Yee in
Singapore; editing by Susan Thomas)