* Reverse takeover values Focus Media at more than $7 bln
* Was taken private in 2013 for $3.7 bln by Carlyle-led
group
* Focus Media had been target of short-seller Muddy Waters
* Comes at time of sky-high valuations for China stock
markets
(Recasts and adds details throughout)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, June 2 Focus Media Holding Ltd, one
of several Chinese firms that delisted in the United States
after short-seller attacks, is set to go public again via a
reverse takeover in Shenzhen that values it at more than $7
billion, filings showed.
The planned backdoor listing represents a doubling in value
for the display advertising company since it was taken private
in 2013 for $3.7 billion by a Carlyle Group -led
consortium in China's biggest-ever leveraged buyout.
It also sets a precedent for Chinese firms listed abroad but
which are keen to come back home, attracted by a long and sharp
rally for mainland stock markets that has seen them more than
double in value over the past year.
Filings by the acquiring company, Jiangsu Hongda New
Material Co Ltd, showed its board had approved a
major asset restructuring that involves buying Focus Media
through a mix of cash, new shares and an asset swap for 45.7
billion yuan ($7.4 billion).
Reverse takeovers generally undergo less scrutiny than
initial public offerings but the plan will require approval from
the China Securities Regulatory Commission and other regulators.
Trade in shares of Jiangsu Hongda, which makes silicone
rubber used in baby bottles and swim caps, has been halted since
December, when it unveiled plans for a restructuring that did
not mention Focus Media.
Focus Media, which had been listed on the Nasdaq, was one of
the highest profile Chinese firms targeted by short-seller Muddy
Waters which accused it of overstating the number of screens in
its LCD advertising network by about 50 percent. Focus Media has
denied the allegations.
It operates flat-panel display screens in commercial
buildings and also has screens in elevators, supermarkets and
convenience stores.
Other investors in the consortium that took Focus Media
private included FountainVest Partners, CITIC Capital Partners,
China Everbright and Fosun International Ltd.
Hongda New Material said it will fund part of the
acquisition through a private placement worth up to 5 billion
yuan.
Huatai United Securities and Southwest Securities were hired
as independent financial advisers for the deal.
($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lee Chyen
Yee in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)