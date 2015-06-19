(Fixes typo in headline)
June 19 Brazilian steakhouse chain operator Fogo
De Chao Inc's shares rose as much as 32.7 percent in
their debut, valuing the company at about $723.6 million.
The company's stock hit a high of $26.55, well above the $20
price of its initial public offering.
The IPO raised $88.2 million through the sale of more than
4.4 million shares at a price above the expected range of
$16-$18 per share.
The chain specializes in fire-roasting meat utilizing the
centuries-old southern Brazilian cooking technique of
'churrasco'.
Jefferies LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC were among the
underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)