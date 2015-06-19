(Adds background)
June 19 Brazilian steakhouse chain operator Fogo
De Chao Inc became the latest restaurant operator to
serve up a successful market debut as its shares rose as much as
32.7 percent in their first day of trading.
Burger chain Shake Shack Inc, chicken-and-biscuits
chain Bojangles Inc and chicken-wing chain Wingstop Inc
have all had hugely successful debuts this year and are
currently trading above their IPO prices.
Low gas prices and a brighter job market are encouraging
Americans to dine out, giving restaurant chains the chance to
cash in on the demand both in restaurants and the stock markets.
Fogo De Chao's stock hit a high of $26.55 on Thursday, well
above its initial public offering price of $20, valuing the
company at about at $723.6 million.
The chain specializes in fire-roasting meat using the
centuries-old southern Brazilian cooking technique of
'churrasco'. It operates 26 restaurants in the United States, 10
in Brazil and one in Mexico.
The chain's a la carte seafood options are inspired by the
kitchen tables of southern Brazil where families share fresh
produce and seasonal salads grown locally.
Fogo De Chao swung to a profit of $17.5 million in fiscal
2014 from a loss of $937,000 a year earlier. Revenue rose nearly
20 percent to $262.3 million.
The company's IPO of 4.4 million shares priced at $20, above
the expected range of $16-$18, and raised $88.2 million.
Private equity firm Thomas H Lee Partners will hold a 79
percent stake in the company, assuming the underwriters fully
exercise their options. (bit.ly/1euzOcD)
Jefferies LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC were among the
underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)