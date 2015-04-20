April 20 Steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao has filed
for an initial public offering of its shares in the United
States.
Dallas-based Fogo de Chao, backed by buyout firm Thomas H.
Lee Partners LP, has outlets in Brazil and the United States. (1.usa.gov/1aLU2vO)
The company, founded in Brazil in 1979, set a nominal
fundraising target of $75 million in the filing.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)