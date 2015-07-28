LONDON, July 28 British engineering company GKN
said it agreed to acquire Netherlands-based Fokker
Technologies for 706 million euros ($781 million) including debt
to strengthen its position as a supplier to aeroplane
manufacturers.
GKN said on Tuesday that it would fund the deal through a
200 million pound equity placing and through its existing debt
facilities.
The acquisition would be earnings accretive in its first
full-year, it said, and was expected to deliver cost savings of
3 percent of sales by 2018.
Reporting its half-year results, GKN said its pretax profit
rose 4 percent in the period to 307 million pounds, helped by
growth in its auto-parts supply business, and repeated guidance
for 2015 to be another year of growth.
($1 = 0.9035 euros)
