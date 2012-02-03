(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON Feb 3 Analyst F.O. Licht has revised its world 2011/12 sugar production forecast upwards by 1.3 million tonnes to 175.8 million tonnes raw value, boosted by revisions to beet output, the firm said on Friday.

This compares with global production of 165.8 million tonnes the previous year.

"The increase in global sugar output will be driven by beet sugar production this season with output of that variety seen rising by nearly 6.5 million tonnes to 38.5 million - the highest volume since 2005/6," F.O. Licht said.

Top producer Brazil's sugar output was revised up to 37.7 million tonnes, from the October forecast of 37.5 million tonnes, while key producer India's 2011/12 crop forecast was held at 26.2 million tonnes.