NEW YORK, June 17 FOLIOfn, the 15-year-old online brokerage and financial software firm noted for innovations such as allowing customers to buy partial shares of stock, may create a "robo-adviser" for unsophisticated investors, the company's co-founder said.

"We'll probably make a decision in the next month or two," FOLIOfn Chief Executive Steven Wallman told Reuters this week. "The more I talk about it, the more convinced I am that it is something we should do."

"Robos" refer to inexpensive or free investment portfolios that are created by computers, based on questionnaires from investors about their investment goals and risk tolerances.

At least 36 robo offerings, which invest primarily in exchange-traded funds, have been created by new and existing brokerage firms, asset managers and financial planners in the last four years, according to the consulting firm Aite Group. Most financial advisers who work with wealthy investors do not see them as a threat, but The Vanguard Group's recent foray into robo-investing has escalated concerns that may also affect some FOLIOfn clients.

Wallman, a former member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said a robo offering would likely appeal to investors who do not use FOLIOfn's existing services or outside advisers. The firm's website appeals to self-directed investors and financial advisers who enjoy exploring its multiple investment options, including more than 160 preselected portfolios, tax management tools and account and trading styles, Wallman said.

"There are many people who probably don't make it through our website today," despite its recent modernization, he said. "It can be a heavy lift."

FOLIOfn, a privately held company that manages around $10 billion of client assets, may offer a robo product for free, as Charles Schwab Corp has done with its new Intelligent Portfolios, Wallman said.

Schwab makes money on the program by fattening its robo portfolios with funds it manages and by investing cash it requires clients to keep in their accounts. FOLIOfn could conceivably attract robo investors to its more seasoned offerings and its principal payment model of $29 monthly for up to 2,000 trades. But Wallman also said he wants to educate all investors about the value of investing regularly through diversified portfolios and using low-tax strategies.

One potential obstacle for FOLIOfn's most profitable business is that some advisers might lose clients to the cheaper robo model and others already have robo services using the FOLIOfn platform. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Diane Craft)