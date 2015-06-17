NEW YORK, June 17 FOLIOfn, the 15-year-old
online brokerage and financial software firm noted for
innovations such as allowing customers to buy partial shares of
stock, may create a "robo-adviser" for unsophisticated
investors, the company's co-founder said.
"We'll probably make a decision in the next month or two,"
FOLIOfn Chief Executive Steven Wallman told Reuters this week.
"The more I talk about it, the more convinced I am that it is
something we should do."
"Robos" refer to inexpensive or free investment portfolios
that are created by computers, based on questionnaires from
investors about their investment goals and risk tolerances.
At least 36 robo offerings, which invest primarily in
exchange-traded funds, have been created by new and existing
brokerage firms, asset managers and financial planners in the
last four years, according to the consulting firm Aite Group.
Most financial advisers who work with wealthy investors do not
see them as a threat, but The Vanguard Group's recent foray into
robo-investing has escalated concerns that may also affect some
FOLIOfn clients.
Wallman, a former member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, said a robo offering would likely appeal to
investors who do not use FOLIOfn's existing services or outside
advisers. The firm's website appeals to self-directed investors
and financial advisers who enjoy exploring its multiple
investment options, including more than 160 preselected
portfolios, tax management tools and account and trading styles,
Wallman said.
"There are many people who probably don't make it through
our website today," despite its recent modernization, he said.
"It can be a heavy lift."
FOLIOfn, a privately held company that manages around $10
billion of client assets, may offer a robo product for free, as
Charles Schwab Corp has done with its new Intelligent
Portfolios, Wallman said.
Schwab makes money on the program by fattening its robo
portfolios with funds it manages and by investing cash it
requires clients to keep in their accounts. FOLIOfn could
conceivably attract robo investors to its more seasoned
offerings and its principal payment model of $29 monthly for up
to 2,000 trades. But Wallman also said he wants to educate all
investors about the value of investing regularly through
diversified portfolios and using low-tax strategies.
One potential obstacle for FOLIOfn's most profitable
business is that some advisers might lose clients to the cheaper
robo model and others already have robo services using the
FOLIOfn platform.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Diane Craft)