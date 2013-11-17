BRIEF-ARA Asset Management updates on agreement with Athena Investment Co (Cayman)
* Updates on acquisition by Athena Investment Co (Cayman) of all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of co
Nov 18 Folkestone Ltd : * Institutional placement to raise $9.2 million and a 1 for 3.86 accelerated
pro-rata entitlement offer of new ordinary shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Updates on acquisition by Athena Investment Co (Cayman) of all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of co
* Development of project will be funded through a combination of equity, shareholders' loans, bank loans and sale/lease proceeds from project
* Confirms that on 31 March, 16.4 million commbank perls IX capital notes were issued and allotted to successful applicants at A$100 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: