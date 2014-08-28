* H1 EBITDA 116.5 million euros vs year-ago 89.6 mln
* Sales rise 10 percent to 479 million euros
By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, Aug 28 Greece's biggest jewellery
retailer Folli Follie reported a 30 percent rise in
first-half core profit, helped by robust growth in its Asian
business and a gradual recovery in consumer morale in its
crisis-hit home market.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose to 116.5 million euros ($153 million) in the first
six months of the year from 89.6 million in the same period last
year, the company said on Thursday.
Greece's retail market has shrunk by about 30 percent since
its peak in 2008, the year before a debt crisis plunged the
economy into a six-year recession, due to austerity measures
imposed under a 240 million euro international bailout.
Folli, which sells jewels in more than 28 countries in
Europe, Asia and North America, has fared well thanks to its
fast-growing Asian operations, accounting for about two thirds
of its annual revenue.
Chinese conglomerate Fosun International <0656.> holds a
13.9 percent stake in Folli, according to Reuters Eikon data.
Net profit plunged to 66 million euros from 239.6 million a
year ago. Last year's first-half results included a hefty
one-off gain from the sale of a 51 percent stake in its domestic
duty-free business to Swiss travel retailer Dufry.
Folli's sales rose 10 percent to 479 million euros, helped
by improving consumer demand at home where it also sells luxury
brands and operates department stores. The Athens-based IOBE
think tank expects the economy to grow moderately this year and
consumption to rise by 1 percent.
Shares in Folli have gained 26 percent so far this year,
outperforming the Athens bourse index which is flat.
(1 US dollar = 0.7596 euro)
