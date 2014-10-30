Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
Oct 30 Fonciere Atland SA :
* Reports 9-month revenue of 9.3 million euros versus 9.1 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1wgTcPp Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.