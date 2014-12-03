BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Fonciere Des Regions SA :
* Agrees a strategic investment partnership to support the Meininger brand expansion
* It has formed partnership in respect of the sourcing by Meininger and acquisition by Foncière des Régions of hotel property investment opportunities
* Says partnership is made through its subsidiary Fonciere des Murs
* Hotels will be leased to and managed by Meininger under the Meininger brand
* Over the next 4 years, this strategic agreement could translate into up to 400 million euros in total hotel investments
* Investments will be in European gateway cities Source text: bit.ly/1tLdpY2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.