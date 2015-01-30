China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Jan 30 Fonciere des Regions SA :
* Acquires two portfolios in Berlin, Dresden and Leipzip for 221 million euros ($251 million)
* In total, these acquisitions offer an immediate yield of 5.2 percent Source text: bit.ly/1CS1Ozg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.