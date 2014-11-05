MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Nov 5 Fonciere de Paric SIIC :
* Said on Tuesday Fonciere des 6 et 7 arrondissements de Paris (SIIC) to be merged into Fonciere de Paris (SIIC) during first half 2015 on the basis of accounts closed on December 31, 2014
* The new entity, when created, will have total consolidated assets, at market value of 3 billion euros
* Subject to the work of the merger auditors, who will be appointed, parity could be between 0.15 and 0.20 share Fonciere de Paris for one share Fonciere des 6 et 7 arrondissements de Paris
* During May 2015, the extraordinary shareholders meeting of the two companies will meet in order to vote on this operation and on the draft merger agreement after having sight of the report of the merger auditors
* The admission of the new shares to quotation should take place before summer 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.