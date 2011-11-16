PARIS Nov 16 Paris-based property company Fonciere Paris France (FPF) said on Wednesday it would be prepared to buy some of its own shares for more than rival Paris Hotels Roissy Vaugirad (PHRV) had offered.

FPF said it was ready to spend up to 52.6 million euros ($71 million) to buy 25 percent of its capital, having rejected PHRV's offer to buy the company as too low.

FPF will ask shareholders meeting on Dec.8 to vote on a plan to buy about 25 percent of the group's capital for 117 euros per share, or a premium of 17 percent over PHRV's 100 euros offer, which FPF rejected last month, the statement said.

FPF's board rejected PHRV's offer as too low, opportunistic and lacking in clarity.

Its shares were up nearly 7 percent at 109 euros by 0918 GMT.

($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Erica Billingham)