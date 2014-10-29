Oct 29 Fonciere Des Murs SCA :

* Revenue for 9 months ended Sept. 30 was 133.7 million euros versus 140.9 million euros last year

* Launches 200 million euro capital increase

* Company's main shareholders to subscribe to capital increase

* Each shareholder of Fonciere des Murs will receive on October 31 one preferential subscription right for every share recorded in account

* 13 preferential subscription rights will enable their holder to subscribe 2 new shares at a subscription price of 20 euros per share

* 9,880,528 new shares will be issued upon exercise of the totality of the 64,223,435 preferential subscription rights, representing an aggregate gross amount of 197,610,560 euros

* The exercise and listing period of the preferential subscription rights will run to Nov. 12

* The exercise and listing period of the preferential subscription rights will run to Nov. 12

* The listing of the new shares is expected to take place on Nov. 21