MILAN Feb 22 Shares in Italy's No. 2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI rose over 3 percent after news the chairman of French insurer Axa and Fondiaria owner Salvatore Ligresti were seen entering the headquarters of Italian top investment bank Mediobanca.

In January, Mediobanca got insurer Unipol to agree to buy the troubled Fondiaria in a complex deal involving three capital increases.

But the recent acquisition of an 8 percent stake in the insurer by Swiss-based private equity fund Palladio Finanziaria and Sator, the investment vehicle of banker Matteo Arpe, has challenging that deal.

Sources close to the situation said that Axa could be interested in buying assets that become available from a Fondiaria deal.

Merging Fondiaria with Unipol would create a national insurance champion with a 32 percent share of non-life business and 37 percent of the motor sector.

It is likely the anti-trust regulator would call on such a group to slim down.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)