MILAN, July 10 Fondiaria-SAI chief
executive Emanuele Erbetta said on Tuesday he hoped the Italian
insurer's planned capital increase can start on July 16, after
the company was forced last week to delay it from July 9.
"We hope to start on the 16th. That is our goal," Erbetta
said on the sidelines of a meeting of shareholders in Milano
Assicurazioni, which is controlled by Fondiaria.
Fondiaria and merger partner Unipol last week both
priced rights issues planned to provide funding for their merger
plan to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.
Both said afterwards that regulator Consob had not approved
the prospectus for their rights issue and the offer could no
longer be launched on Monday July 9 as planned.
The rights issues are also dependent on the banks in the
underwriting consortium signing their final contract, which they
have not done yet.
Progress on assembling the underwriting consortium is being
made, Fondiaria managing director Piergiorgio Peluso said at the
Milano Assicurazioni meeting. "The underwriting consortium is
well on its way" to being formed," he said.
