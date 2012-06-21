MILAN, June 21 Italy's market watchdog Consob
has questioned the 2011 accounts of troubled insurer
Fondiaria-SAI, which is slated to be rescued by peer
Unipol through a merger, saying they did not meet international
accounting standards, a Consob source said on Thursday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Consob
was questioning in particular the way in which reserves for
insurance claims in the non-life sector had been booked under
IAS standards.
Fondiaria-SAI has 10 days to reply to Consob's observations,
the source said, after which the watchdog will decide whether to
validate the results.
In 2011, Fondiaria reported a net loss of more than 1
billion euros ($1.26 billion).
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting By Paola Arosio)