ROME Oct 25 Insurer Fondiaria-SAI,
slated to be taken over by peer Unipol, had to book
500 million euros in charges in the period 2008-2010 due to
operations carried out by former owner the Ligresti family in
its favour, the chairman of market regulator Consob said on
Thursday.
"In particular as regards the 2011 capital increases,
requests were made to integrate the prospectus with
information... prompting charges for Fonsai and in favour of
Ligresti family companies," Giuseppe Vegas said.
Under Ligresti ownership, Fondiaria, Italy's biggest motor
insurer saw its market value collapse and in 2011 it shocked the
market with a loss of more than 1 billion euros.
Salvatore Ligresti, the Sicilian patriarch who used to
control Fondiaria through holding company Premafin, is
being investigated for suspected market irregularities.
Other members of the Ligresti family are also under
investigation.
In January Unipol agreed to rescue troubled Fondiaria in a
deal that will create Italy's No. 2 insurer. The merger is
expected to be completed at the start of 2013.
